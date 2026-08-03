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QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 610

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
QinetiQ Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank raised QinetiQ Group’s price target to GBX 610 from GBX 580 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying approximately 20.55% upside from the reported current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: QinetiQ has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with three Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, although targets from other brokers range from GBX 487 to GBX 6,050.
  • QinetiQ reported quarterly EPS of GBX 31.50 and revenue of GBX 192.26 billion, while insider Steve Wadey sold 118,534 shares for approximately £508,511.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of QinetiQ Group.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 to GBX 610 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QQ. Citigroup raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 5,690 to GBX 6,050 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 490 target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 487 price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,647.40.

Read Our Latest Report on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QQ stock opened at GBX 506 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 292.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 491. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 464.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 475.38. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 31.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 192.26 billion for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Research analysts predict that QinetiQ Group will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QinetiQ Group

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Steve Wadey sold 118,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429, for a total transaction of £508,510.86. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 100 shares of company stock worth $45,068. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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