Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Benchmark's price target indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QUAD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Quad Graphics from $9.80 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.00.

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Quad Graphics Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of QUAD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 465,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,186. The company has a market cap of $508.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11. Quad Graphics has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Quad Graphics had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quad Graphics will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quad Graphics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quad Graphics during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Quad Graphics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Quad Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,426,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad Graphics by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,898 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 153,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad Graphics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,498 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad Graphics Company Profile

Quad Graphics, Inc NYSE: QUAD is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company's core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

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