Quaker Houghton (KWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $466.8250 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts: Sign Up

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.06). Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The company had revenue of $468.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quaker Houghton to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quaker Houghton Stock Down 3.5%

KWR stock opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Houghton has a twelve month low of $99.18 and a twelve month high of $183.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Quaker Houghton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,691.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quaker Houghton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $179.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Houghton

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 12,361.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quaker Houghton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quaker Houghton wasn't on the list.

While Quaker Houghton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here