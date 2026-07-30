Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a 4.3% increase from Quaker Houghton's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Quaker Houghton has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Quaker Houghton has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quaker Houghton to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

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Quaker Houghton Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $148.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Houghton has a one year low of $111.42 and a one year high of $183.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.03). Quaker Houghton had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $480.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Quaker Houghton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Quaker Houghton in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quaker Houghton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Houghton from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.67.

Read Our Latest Report on KWR

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

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