Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the wireless technology company's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.63.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.31. 17,336,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,556,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.94. Qualcomm has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualcomm will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,191,899.04. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $4,011,441. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualcomm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Automotive and AI expansion support the longer-term outlook. Qualcomm reported record automotive revenue, raised its automotive outlook to $7 billion, and secured a multiyear agreement to supply BMW’s future digital cockpit and advanced driver-assistance platforms. The company also completed its acquisition of AI software company Modular and is targeting $40 billion in non-handset revenue by fiscal 2029. Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal

Qualcomm reported record automotive revenue, raised its automotive outlook to $7 billion, and secured a multiyear agreement to supply BMW’s future digital cockpit and advanced driver-assistance platforms. The company also completed its acquisition of AI software company Modular and is targeting $40 billion in non-handset revenue by fiscal 2029. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth outside handsets provided a cushion. Automotive and IoT strength offset some handset weakness, helping quarterly revenue beat consensus estimates. This supports management’s strategy to diversify Qualcomm beyond smartphones. Qualcomm misses Q3 earnings estimates

Automotive and IoT strength offset some handset weakness, helping quarterly revenue beat consensus estimates. This supports management’s strategy to diversify Qualcomm beyond smartphones. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Susquehanna lowered its price target to $160 and adopted a neutral rating, while TD Cowen cut its target to $175 but retained a buy rating. Rosenblatt and Morgan Stanley also reduced targets, although both remain well above the current trading level. Analyst price target changes

Susquehanna lowered its price target to $160 and adopted a neutral rating, while TD Cowen cut its target to $175 but retained a buy rating. Rosenblatt and Morgan Stanley also reduced targets, although both remain well above the current trading level. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter guidance fell short of expectations. Qualcomm forecast EPS of $2.05–$2.25 versus consensus of $2.23, with revenue guidance broadly in line at $9.7–$10.5 billion. The outlook raised concerns about weaker profit growth. Qualcomm shares slide on higher costs and Apple weakness

Qualcomm forecast EPS of $2.05–$2.25 versus consensus of $2.23, with revenue guidance broadly in line at $9.7–$10.5 billion. The outlook raised concerns about weaker profit growth. Negative Sentiment: Handset weakness, Apple-related losses and rising memory costs are pressuring margins. Handset revenue declined sharply, while Qualcomm expects faster losses of Apple modem business and warned that higher memory expenses may require price increases. Analysts also cited longer-term risks from customers developing custom silicon. Qualcomm faces margin pressures and custom silicon risks

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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