Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Buy Rating from TD Cowen

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the wireless technology company's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $206.90.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 4.2%

QCOM traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.65. 14,177,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.48.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualcomm will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after buying an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualcomm by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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