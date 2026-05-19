Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 3.9% - What's Next?

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $191.02 and last traded at $195.61. 19,358,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 15,158,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.64.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average is $157.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualcomm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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