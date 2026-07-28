Qualys (QLYS) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $178.5750 million for the quarter. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $167.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $55,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,405,090.50. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $103,994.25. Following the sale, the director owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $750,995.75. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 73,846 shares of company stock worth $9,239,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 547 shares of the software maker's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Qualys from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $142.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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