Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.75 and traded as high as $20.98. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $20.9690, with a volume of 325,841 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $963.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $409.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Quanex Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 132.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,754 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

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