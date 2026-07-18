Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $751.8636.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,602 shares of the construction company's stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $628.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $703.48 and a 200-day moving average of $598.24. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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