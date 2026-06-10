Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price Down 6.9% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $645.62 and last traded at $644.5180. Approximately 402,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,118,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $691.95.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quanta’s latest quarterly results were strong, with EPS and revenue both beating expectations and management raising full-year 2026 guidance, reinforcing a healthy demand backdrop tied to grid modernization and infrastructure spending.

Quanta’s latest quarterly results were strong, with EPS and revenue both beating expectations and management raising full-year 2026 guidance, reinforcing a healthy demand backdrop tied to grid modernization and infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to benefit from long-term AI/data-center infrastructure demand, since its work expanding electrical grid capacity supports the power needs behind new data centers and broader utility upgrades.

The company continues to benefit from long-term AI/data-center infrastructure demand, since its work expanding electrical grid capacity supports the power needs behind new data centers and broader utility upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with multiple recent price targets above the current share price and a median target well above recent trading levels.

Analysts remain constructive, with multiple recent price targets above the current share price and a median target well above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from market watchers continues to highlight Quanta as a high-quality infrastructure name with a durable growth runway, which keeps longer-term investor interest intact.

Recent commentary from market watchers continues to highlight Quanta as a high-quality infrastructure name with a durable growth runway, which keeps longer-term investor interest intact. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity and multiple Form 4 filings may be adding to bearish sentiment, even if some of the transactions are related to equity awards rather than discretionary selling.

Recent insider activity and multiple Form 4 filings may be adding to bearish sentiment, even if some of the transactions are related to equity awards rather than discretionary selling. Negative Sentiment: After a substantial run-up, the stock’s rich valuation is making it more vulnerable to profit-taking and de-risking, especially if investors want a pause before the next catalyst.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day moving average is $667.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,992,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,540,000. Wellington Grp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here