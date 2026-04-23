Quanta Services (PWR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $7.0296 billion for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $613.63 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $272.00 and a 1 year high of $621.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.89. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $599.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $204,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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