Go Pro
→ Trump’s emergency dollar reset (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Quantinuum (NASDAQ:QNT) Shares Up 6.3% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Quantinuum logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quantinuum shares rose 6.3% on Monday, trading as high as $60.89 before finishing at $59.60, though volume was well below average.
  • Several analysts initiated coverage with bullish ratings, including multiple Buy/Outperform calls and price targets ranging from $90 to $155. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target of $98.75.
  • Insiders have been buying the stock, including director Kenneth D. Denman and insider Kevin Scott Dehoff; over the past 90 days, insiders purchased 411,032 shares worth about $24.7 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Quantinuum.

Quantinuum Inc. (NASDAQ:QNT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.89 and last traded at $59.60. 637,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,378,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on QNT shares. Mizuho began coverage on Quantinuum in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Quantinuum in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Evercore assumed coverage on Quantinuum in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Quantinuum in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Quantinuum in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNT

Quantinuum Trading Up 4.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman bought 14,000 shares of Quantinuum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,980. The trade was a 240.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Scott Dehoff purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 126,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,587,600. The trade was a 13.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 411,032 shares of company stock worth $24,661,920.

About Quantinuum

(Get Free Report)

Quantinuum is a quantum computing company focused on developing hardware and software for commercial and scientific applications. The company provides access to its quantum systems, along with software tools and services designed to help customers explore use cases in areas such as optimization, materials science, chemistry, cybersecurity, and machine learning.

The company was formed through the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum in 2021. Quantinuum operates internationally and serves a range of customers across enterprise, government, and research markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Quantinuum Right Now?

Before you consider Quantinuum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quantinuum wasn't on the list.

While Quantinuum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Print this and keep it by your screen
Print this and keep it by your screen
From Profits Run (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines