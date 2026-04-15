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Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IonQ, D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) and Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) are the three quantum computing stocks MarketBeat highlights today, each posting the highest recent dollar trading volume in the theme.
  • IonQ sells access to general-purpose quantum hardware via cloud partners (AWS Braket, Microsoft Azure Quantum, Google Cloud); D-Wave offers Advantage hardware, Ocean developer tools and Leap cloud access; and Quantum Computing Inc. focuses on photonics-based Dirac machines, portable QRNGs and entanglement-based quantum authentication.
  • The quantum sector is a high-growth but high-risk area with long R&D timelines and sensitivity to breakthroughs and partnerships, and recent moves by NVIDIA have helped lift names like IonQ (and Rigetti).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business or significant operations involve developing, manufacturing, or commercializing quantum computers, quantum software, enabling components, or related services and intellectual property. For investors, they form a thematic, potentially high‑growth but high‑risk segment characterized by long technical development timelines, heavy R&D investment, and exposure to breakthroughs, partnerships, and evolving commercial applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IonQ Right Now?

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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