Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) CFO Jeffry Keyes Sells 37,381 Shares

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) CFO Jeffry Keyes sold 37,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $37,007.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,732,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,715,256.18. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Quantum-Si alerts: Sign Up

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Shares of QSI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,020,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.08. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 43.90% and a negative net margin of 4,160.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,714,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,114,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 367,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quantum-Si by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,562,721 shares of the company's stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 745,231 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at $865,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quantum-Si has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quantum-Si

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, developing next-generation proteomics solutions based on semiconductor sequencing technology. The company’s core offering centers on a proprietary single-molecule protein sequencing platform that uses a silicon-based sensor chip to convert protein data into digital signals. This approach is designed to deliver high sensitivity, single-amino-acid resolution and deep proteome coverage while potentially reducing cost and complexity compared to traditional mass spectrometry methods.

Quantum-Si’s product roadmap includes the development and commercialization of an integrated system comprising instruments, consumable reagents and proprietary data analysis software.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quantum-Si, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quantum-Si wasn't on the list.

While Quantum-Si currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here