Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) CFO Sells $37,755.82 in Stock

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) CFO Jeffry Keyes sold 37,382 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $37,755.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,769,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,787,662.63. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Quantum-Si Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of QSI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,020,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,396. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $229.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.08. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 43.90% and a negative net margin of 4,160.06%.The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quantum-Si by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,821 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 107,093 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 461,982 shares of the company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 311,450 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 48,205 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.25.

View Our Latest Report on QSI

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, developing next-generation proteomics solutions based on semiconductor sequencing technology. The company’s core offering centers on a proprietary single-molecule protein sequencing platform that uses a silicon-based sensor chip to convert protein data into digital signals. This approach is designed to deliver high sensitivity, single-amino-acid resolution and deep proteome coverage while potentially reducing cost and complexity compared to traditional mass spectrometry methods.

Quantum-Si’s product roadmap includes the development and commercialization of an integrated system comprising instruments, consumable reagents and proprietary data analysis software.

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