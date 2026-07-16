Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 0.5% - Should You Sell?

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.8620. Approximately 2,249,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,623,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8662.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Quantum-Si from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on QSI

Quantum-Si Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $187.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.20.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 5,605.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quantum-Si

In related news, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $37,007.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,732,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,256.18. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 83,712 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $84,549.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,776,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,813,896.35. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 219,552 shares of company stock worth $216,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Quantum-Si by 301.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 40,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 107,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 461,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 311,450 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, developing next-generation proteomics solutions based on semiconductor sequencing technology. The company’s core offering centers on a proprietary single-molecule protein sequencing platform that uses a silicon-based sensor chip to convert protein data into digital signals. This approach is designed to deliver high sensitivity, single-amino-acid resolution and deep proteome coverage while potentially reducing cost and complexity compared to traditional mass spectrometry methods.

Quantum-Si’s product roadmap includes the development and commercialization of an integrated system comprising instruments, consumable reagents and proprietary data analysis software.

Further Reading

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