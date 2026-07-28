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Quantum-Si (QSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Quantum-Si logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quantum-Si is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4. Analysts anticipate a loss of $0.13 per share and revenue of approximately $0.302 million.
  • The company’s shares recently traded at $0.75, near their 12-month low of $0.69 and below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Quantum-Si has a market capitalization of about $162 million and a beta of 3.20.
  • Wall Street maintains a cautious outlook, with one analyst rating the stock Hold and another rating it Sell. The consensus rating is “Reduce,” with an average price target of $1.00.
  • Interested in Quantum-Si? Here are five stocks we like better.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $0.3020 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 5,605.88%.The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum-Si to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum-Si stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 674,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $162.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 27.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,082 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Quantum-Si by 23.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Quantum-Si from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quantum-Si currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, developing next-generation proteomics solutions based on semiconductor sequencing technology. The company’s core offering centers on a proprietary single-molecule protein sequencing platform that uses a silicon-based sensor chip to convert protein data into digital signals. This approach is designed to deliver high sensitivity, single-amino-acid resolution and deep proteome coverage while potentially reducing cost and complexity compared to traditional mass spectrometry methods.

Quantum-Si’s product roadmap includes the development and commercialization of an integrated system comprising instruments, consumable reagents and proprietary data analysis software.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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