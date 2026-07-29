QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 43138559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.47.

Read Our Latest Report on QS

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 102,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $749,774.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,712,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,043.68. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $71,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,816,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,222,350.96. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 737,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 685.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company's stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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