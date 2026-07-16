QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.8850, with a volume of 10573450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

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QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.61.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 102,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $749,774.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,712,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,043.68. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $71,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,816,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,222,350.96. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 737,540 shares of company stock worth $5,967,115 over the last ninety days. 3.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,321,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,959,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,793,000 after buying an additional 4,323,829 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $3,287,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 80,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company's stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

Further Reading

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