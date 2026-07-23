QuantumScape Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 73,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 44,929 call options.

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Here are the key news stories impacting QuantumScape this week:

Positive Sentiment: QuantumScape beat Q2 EPS estimates, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.16 per share versus the $0.18 consensus, while narrowing its net loss and highlighting progress on the Eagle Line and $10.8 million in customer billings. Article Title

QuantumScape beat Q2 EPS estimates, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.16 per share versus the $0.18 consensus, while narrowing its net loss and highlighting progress on the Eagle Line and $10.8 million in customer billings. Positive Sentiment: The company said its commercialization path is expanding beyond EVs, with new opportunities tied to Honda, AI data centers, aerospace, and defense, which could broaden future demand for its solid-state battery technology. Article Title

The company said its commercialization path is expanding beyond EVs, with new opportunities tied to Honda, AI data centers, aerospace, and defense, which could broaden future demand for its solid-state battery technology. Neutral Sentiment: QuantumScape reiterated its strategic focus on long-term partnerships and production milestones, including PowerCo and Honda, but these remain early-stage and not yet large revenue drivers. Article Title

QuantumScape reiterated its strategic focus on long-term partnerships and production milestones, including PowerCo and Honda, but these remain early-stage and not yet large revenue drivers. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, shares are slipping as investors question whether the company’s new AI and defense push can offset ongoing losses and the lack of meaningful near-term revenue. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, shares are slipping as investors question whether the company’s new AI and defense push can offset ongoing losses and the lack of meaningful near-term revenue. Negative Sentiment: One bearish note said PowerCo reduced its financial commitment, weakening a key revenue anchor and raising concerns about dilution and valuation. Article Title

QuantumScape Stock Down 14.4%

Shares of QS stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 43,722,004 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,496,035. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The business's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $393,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,803,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,189,885.45. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 27,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $212,782.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,689.30. This trade represents a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 737,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,115. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,126,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $84,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,959,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,793,000 after buying an additional 4,323,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 456.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 3,904,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,421,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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