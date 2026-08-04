QuickLogic (QUIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 102.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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QuickLogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 137,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,480 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $848,266.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 228,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,671,025.40. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Kim sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $42,800. This trade represents a 71.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,410. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,618 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QuickLogic by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 210,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUIK

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation NASDAQ: QUIK is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in ultra-low power, multi-core sensor processing System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and embedded field programmable gate array (eFPGA) intellectual property. The company's products are designed to enable always-on, voice-activated, and vision-driven applications at the edge, delivering a balance of performance, flexibility, and power efficiency. QuickLogic's technology is often deployed in consumer, mobile, and industrial IoT devices, where minimizing energy consumption is critical.

Among QuickLogic's key offerings is the EOS™ family of sensor processing SoCs, which integrate ARM Cortex-M cores alongside proprietary sensor fusion and neural network engines, coupled with customizable FPGA fabric.

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