QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.6250.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.0%

QDEL opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.69. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $619.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.23 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 67.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,748 shares of the company's stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 29.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,543,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 348,549 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $1,937,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 20,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company's product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider QuidelOrtho, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QuidelOrtho wasn't on the list.

While QuidelOrtho currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here