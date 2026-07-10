QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 21759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuinStreet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research cut QuinStreet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut QuinStreet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $970.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.53%.QuinStreet's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $268,874.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 400,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,313.58. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.0% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in QuinStreet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,144 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Further Reading

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