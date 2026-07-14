Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 352,333 shares, a growth of 134.0% from the June 15th total of 150,538 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Radcom Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 62,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,800. Radcom has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $236.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. Radcom had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Radcom will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radcom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,990 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Radcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Radcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 322,099 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radcom by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Radcom by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Radcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDCM

About Radcom

Radcom Ltd. NASDAQ: RDCM is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

Further Reading

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