Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.07 and traded as high as $13.79. Radcom shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 122,008 shares traded.

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Radcom Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Radcom had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radcom Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radcom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radcom by 171.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Radcom by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radcom during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Radcom in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radcom

Radcom Ltd. NASDAQ: RDCM is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

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