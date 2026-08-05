Radcom (RDCM) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Radcom to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Radcom alerts: Sign Up

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. Radcom had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect Radcom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radcom Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.74. Radcom has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Radcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radcom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Radcom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,441,775 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Radcom by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,554 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Radcom by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,410 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Radcom in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radcom Company Profile

Radcom Ltd. NASDAQ: RDCM is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Radcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Radcom wasn't on the list.

While Radcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here