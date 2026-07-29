Radian Group (RDN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $556.5490 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Radian Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE RDN opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Zacks Research cut Radian Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Radian Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Radian Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 4,834 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $174,942.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $724,089.52. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weinbach acquired 120,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $4,083,304.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 120,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,304.43. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $1,127,576. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 1,002.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company's stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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