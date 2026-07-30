Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $23.56. Radware shares last traded at $24.9990, with a volume of 17,936 shares trading hands.

Get Radware alerts: Sign Up

Key Radware News

Here are the key news stories impacting Radware this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Radware reported non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.28 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $82.3 million versus approximately $81.5 million expected. Revenue increased 11% year over year, and operating cash flow was $13.0 million. Radware Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Radware reported non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.28 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $82.3 million versus approximately $81.5 million expected. Revenue increased 11% year over year, and operating cash flow was $13.0 million. Positive Sentiment: Cloud recurring revenue showed strong growth. Cloud annual recurring revenue rose 22% year over year to $103 million, exceeding the $100 million milestone and reinforcing demand for Radware’s cloud security platform. Management cited continued momentum across its cloud security and application-delivery offerings. Radware Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Cloud annual recurring revenue rose 22% year over year to $103 million, exceeding the $100 million milestone and reinforcing demand for Radware’s cloud security platform. Management cited continued momentum across its cloud security and application-delivery offerings. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance was above consensus. Radware forecast revenue of $82.5 million to $83.5 million, ahead of the $81.7 million analyst estimate. EPS guidance of $0.28 to $0.29 was broadly in line with expectations, reducing the risk of a near-term earnings shortfall. Radware Earnings Report

Radware forecast revenue of $82.5 million to $83.5 million, ahead of the $81.7 million analyst estimate. EPS guidance of $0.28 to $0.29 was broadly in line with expectations, reducing the risk of a near-term earnings shortfall. Neutral Sentiment: Investor conference participation may provide additional visibility. Management will attend the virtual Rosenblatt Technology Summit on August 18, where commentary on AI, cloud security demand and growth plans could influence investor sentiment. Radware to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Radware from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDWR

Radware Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter. Radware had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radware

In other Radware news, insider Rivkah Goldriech sold 1,375 shares of Radware stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $40,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,791,859.50. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gabriel Malka sold 3,111 shares of Radware stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $90,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,781,238. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,236 shares of company stock valued at $154,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Radware

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 126.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,998 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,954 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,327 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 27.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 62,897 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company's stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Radware, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Radware wasn't on the list.

While Radware currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here