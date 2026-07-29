Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Price Down 8.1% - Time to Sell?

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.9180. 35,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 255,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Radware from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on RDWR

Radware Stock Down 11.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter. Radware had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Radware

In related news, COO Gabriel Malka sold 3,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $90,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,238. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rivkah Goldriech sold 1,375 shares of Radware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $40,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,859.50. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,236 shares of company stock valued at $154,782. 21.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Radware by 3,178.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 48.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

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