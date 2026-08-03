Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday.

RAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralliant from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ralliant from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.70.

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View Our Latest Analysis on RAL

Ralliant Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61. Ralliant has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a positive return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $567.80 million for the quarter. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralliant will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ralliant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAL. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,214,679 shares of the company's stock worth $621,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,376 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at $257,200,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,973,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth $213,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ralliant by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,059,588 shares of the company's stock worth $206,674,000 after purchasing an additional 187,898 shares during the last quarter.

Ralliant News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Ralliant reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.63 consensus estimate. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while net earnings were $57 million. Ralliant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Ralliant reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.63 consensus estimate. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while net earnings were $57 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year and third-quarter outlooks topped consensus: Ralliant guided third-quarter EPS to $0.72-$0.78 and revenue to $570 million-$590 million, above analyst estimates of $0.68 and $556.4 million, respectively. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $2.76-$2.90 from an analyst consensus of $2.65, with revenue expected around $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion. Ralliant forecasts 2026 revenue and productivity savings

Ralliant guided third-quarter EPS to $0.72-$0.78 and revenue to $570 million-$590 million, above analyst estimates of $0.68 and $556.4 million, respectively. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $2.76-$2.90 from an analyst consensus of $2.65, with revenue expected around $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion. Positive Sentiment: Cost-reduction efforts could support future margins: Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is targeting $50 million-$60 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2028, providing a potential boost to earnings and cash flow.

Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is targeting $50 million-$60 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2028, providing a potential boost to earnings and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Citigroup increased its target to $82 and initiated a “buy” rating, Truist raised its target to $82 while reaffirming “buy,” and RBC lifted its target to $73 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Benzinga analyst actions

Citigroup increased its target to $82 and initiated a “buy” rating, Truist raised its target to $82 while reaffirming “buy,” and RBC lifted its target to $73 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volatility increased: RAL experienced a temporary limit-up/limit-down trading pause during the earnings session, signaling elevated short-term volatility rather than a fundamental change in the business.

RAL experienced a temporary limit-up/limit-down trading pause during the earnings session, signaling elevated short-term volatility rather than a fundamental change in the business. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: Despite the adjusted earnings beat, investors may continue to focus on Ralliant’s reported profitability, integration or productivity-program execution, and the gap between the stock’s recent price and analyst targets.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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