Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Trading 1% Higher - Time to Buy?

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB - Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.89. 124,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 39,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RLYB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rallybio to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on RLYB

Rallybio Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.90.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.26). Rallybio had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 911.07%.The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 10,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $142,596.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 926,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,950,400.96. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 302,473 shares of company stock worth $4,229,715. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 97,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Rallybio by 485.9% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,294 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rallybio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rallybio by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 438,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 373,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,692 shares of the company's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: RLYB is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people living with rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific approach leverages diverse modalities—including monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and enzyme replacement—to address high‐unmet‐need conditions in areas such as immunodeficiency, metabolic disorders and dermatologic diseases. Rallybio's pipeline is designed to advance through registrational clinical trials with the goal of delivering first‐in‐class or best‐in‐class therapies to patients who currently have limited or no approved treatment options.

Among Rallybio's lead programs is RBX‐100, an investigational therapy for congenital athymia, a rare pediatric immunodeficiency.

Further Reading

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