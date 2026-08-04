Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $452.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $434.00 to $452.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the textile maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $437.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.36.

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Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $380.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $273.04 and a 52-week high of $421.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company's 50 day moving average price is $387.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Ralph Lauren's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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