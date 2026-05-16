Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.4118.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Range Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Range Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,272,859.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 49.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 26.09%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Range Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Range Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its near-term earnings outlook for Range Resources, increasing estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027. Higher EPS forecasts can signal stronger expected profitability and support a higher valuation.

Zacks Research raised its near-term earnings outlook for Range Resources, increasing estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027. Higher EPS forecasts can signal stronger expected profitability and support a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that Range Resources may deliver better-than-expected results over the next couple of years. Zacks kept a Strong-Buy rating on the stock.

The firm also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that Range Resources may deliver better-than-expected results over the next couple of years. Zacks kept a rating on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Range Resources shareholders backed the board, executive pay package and auditor at the company’s annual meeting, reducing near-term governance uncertainty. Range Resources Shareholders Back Board, Pay and Auditor

Range Resources shareholders backed the board, executive pay package and auditor at the company’s annual meeting, reducing near-term governance uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: One note of caution: Zacks also trimmed some longer-dated 2027 estimates for select quarters, suggesting expectations are still mixed beyond the near term.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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