Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $7.8750 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 131.52% and a negative net margin of 145.81%.The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPID. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rapid Micro Biosystems

Institutional Trading of Rapid Micro Biosystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company's stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems NASDAQ: RPID develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company's technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

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