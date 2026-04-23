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Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Raymond James Financial raised its price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170 (from C$162) and kept an outperform rating, implying roughly a 9.5% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy with a mean price target of C$157.19; the breakdown shows 3 Strong Buy, 8 Buy and 7 Hold ratings.
  • Shares traded up to C$155.23 (near a 12‑month high of C$155.76) and insiders recently purchased stock (directors bought at ~C$135–141); the company has a market cap of about C$94.9 billion and insiders own 2.64%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$164.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$157.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR traded up C$5.55 on Thursday, hitting C$155.23. 899,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,362. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$126.11 and a 12 month high of C$155.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 7,400 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$135.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,004,032.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,004,032. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 620 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$141.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,463.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,071 shares in the company, valued at C$2,690,345.97. This represents a 3.36% increase in their position. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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Analyst Recommendations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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