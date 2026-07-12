Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Sunday.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.00.

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Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 3.6%

RYAM traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 482,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,699. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $492.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $319.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $302.63 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 754.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company's stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc is a publicly traded specialty bioproducts company focused on the production of high-purity cellulose and engineered wood products. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, New Zealand and Europe. Its cellulose specialties business produces dissolving pulps and high-purity fibers that serve a range of end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

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