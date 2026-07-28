Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $319.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.63 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of RYAM stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. 93,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,818. The firm has a market cap of $587.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,484 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,121 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc is a publicly traded specialty bioproducts company focused on the production of high-purity cellulose and engineered wood products. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, New Zealand and Europe. Its cellulose specialties business produces dissolving pulps and high-purity fibers that serve a range of end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

Further Reading

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