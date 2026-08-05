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RCM Technologies (RCMT) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
RCM Technologies logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RCM Technologies is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 12. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.62 per share on revenue of $81.75 million, with a conference call scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • RCMT shares opened at $28.72, near the middle of their 12-month range of $17.26 to $32.50. The company has a $203.57 million market capitalization and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00; institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.2% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of RCM Technologies.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect RCM Technologies to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $81.75 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

RCMT stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCMT shares. Benchmark upped their target price on RCM Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered RCM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RCM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RCM Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 44.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,166 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RCM Technologies by 1,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company's stock.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: RCMT is an information technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering secure, enterprise-level technology solutions. The company's core offerings include IT infrastructure design and integration, data center modernization, cloud migration and management, cybersecurity services, and digital collaboration platforms. RCM Technologies serves clients across federal and commercial markets, tailoring its services to meet the strict security and compliance requirements of government agencies as well as the performance and scalability needs of private-sector organizations.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Dresher, Pennsylvania, RCM Technologies has built a reputation for end-to-end project delivery, from initial assessment and design through implementation and ongoing managed support.

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Earnings History for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

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