Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 65.37% from the stock's current price.

REAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Real Brokerage to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.69.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on REAX

Real Brokerage Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of REAX opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.33 million, a PE ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $505.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.98 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 568.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,153 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 109,826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

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