Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Down 4.9% - Time to Sell?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.6050. Approximately 214,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,476,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Real Brokerage to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAX

Real Brokerage Trading Down 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $564.45 million, a PE ratio of -88.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $505.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.98 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 498,536 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,281 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 198,768 shares of the company's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 83,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

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