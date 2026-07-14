Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 0.6% - Here's Why

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.11. Approximately 12,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 66,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL

Real Matters Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 111.56 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.86. The firm has a market cap of C$379.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.68 million for the quarter. Real Matters had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Real Matters Inc. will post 0.1956803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada.

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