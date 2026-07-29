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REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
REalloys logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • REalloys shares rose 8.4% to $8.198, while trading volume increased 20% to nearly 2 million shares.
  • Analyst views are mixed, but the stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $16 price target; Needham recently reduced its target from $19 to $16.
  • The company reported a steep quarterly loss of $1.98 per share versus a $0.02 consensus loss, alongside severely negative profitability metrics and only $0.71 million in revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,982,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session's volume of 1,650,036 shares.The stock last traded at $8.1980 and had previously closed at $7.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of REalloys from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Clear Str upgraded REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on REalloys from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REalloys has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REalloys

REalloys Stock Up 8.4%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $546.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.31.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. REalloys had a negative return on equity of 382.09% and a negative net margin of 4,326.08%.

Institutional Trading of REalloys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REalloys in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in REalloys during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in REalloys in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REalloys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REalloys

(Get Free Report)

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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