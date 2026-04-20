REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Stock Price Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.7160. 642,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 962,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALOY. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of REalloys in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Clear Str upgraded shares of REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of REalloys from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REalloys

REalloys Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $622.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.70.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. REalloys had a negative return on equity of 96.75% and a negative net margin of 182.07%.

Insider Activity

In other REalloys news, insider Gust Kepler sold 62,000 shares of REalloys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $799,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 414,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,339,270.02. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REalloys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company's stock.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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