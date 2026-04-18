RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RealReal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.06.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RealReal

RealReal Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of REAL stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. RealReal has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,301,397.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,482,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,390.88. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 45,947 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $492,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 560,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,009,235.36. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 286,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 652.5% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,599,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3,474.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,493 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 501.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,782 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,585,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,912,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

Further Reading

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