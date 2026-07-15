Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by Huntington

Equities research analysts at Huntington initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Huntington's price target points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on O. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price target on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5%

O opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund PDN bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,434,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 352,918 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its position in Realty Income by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 568,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,773 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here