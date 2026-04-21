Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 1.3% - What's Next?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.96 and last traded at $64.0940. 6,708,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 6,372,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.61.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $558,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,102,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,998,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $281,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,936 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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