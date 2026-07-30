Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.66 and last traded at $64.3810. 5,564,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,105,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

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Trending Headlines about Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income is viewed favorably compared with Simon Property because of its steadier cash flow, broad property diversification, monthly dividend payments and lower forward valuation. Realty Income vs. Simon Property: Which REIT Is the Better Buy Now?

Realty Income is viewed favorably compared with Simon Property because of its steadier cash flow, broad property diversification, monthly dividend payments and lower forward valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company’s roughly 30-year record of dividend increases and ownership of properties in prime locations continue to support its appeal as an income-focused investment. However, investors are being cautioned not to rely solely on the monthly dividend and to consider the underlying growth outlook. Realty Income (O): Should You Buy Only For Monthly Dividends?

The company’s roughly 30-year record of dividend increases and ownership of properties in prime locations continue to support its appeal as an income-focused investment. However, investors are being cautioned not to rely solely on the monthly dividend and to consider the underlying growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Realty Income has outperformed the broader market year to date, but Wall Street’s ratings remain only cautiously optimistic. The stock’s recovery raises expectations for the next earnings release and leaves less room for disappointing guidance or results. Realty Income Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Realty Income has outperformed the broader market year to date, but Wall Street’s ratings remain only cautiously optimistic. The stock’s recovery raises expectations for the next earnings release and leaves less room for disappointing guidance or results. Negative Sentiment: The Aug. 5 earnings report could create near-term volatility. Investors will likely focus on funds from operations, acquisition activity, occupancy, interest costs and whether full-year guidance supports the stock’s recent gains. Should You Buy Realty Income Stock Before Aug. 5?

The Aug. 5 earnings report could create near-term volatility. Investors will likely focus on funds from operations, acquisition activity, occupancy, interest costs and whether full-year guidance supports the stock’s recent gains. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about Cloud Capital’s data-center financing and American Assets Trust’s quarterly results do not involve Realty Income directly and are unlikely to materially affect O’s valuation.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Huntington started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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