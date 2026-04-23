Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 1.2% Higher - Here's Why

Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $64.10. 3,654,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,325,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.34.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 276.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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