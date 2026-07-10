Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Releases Earnings Results

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 147.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.40%.

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Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

LON:RKT opened at GBX 4,991 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,866 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,522.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,706.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,378.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Reckitt Benckiser Group

In other news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt purchased 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £432 per share, for a total transaction of £186,624. Also, insider Kris Licht sold 5,435 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,753, for a total value of £258,325.55. Insiders purchased 1,029 shares of company stock worth $21,416,350 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,600 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,460 to GBX 5,430 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 6,200 price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 6,204.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKT

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

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